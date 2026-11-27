In Germany, the Bundestag has approved a one-year reduction in the electricity tax for all consumers, as well as the introduction of a tax on sugary drinks from 2028. As Tagesschau reports, the electricity tax will be reduced by approximately 2.3 euro cents per kilowatt-hour next year.

According to calculations, a one-person household with annual consumption of 1,500 kilowatt-hours will save €34.50. The temporary tax reduction will cost the federal budget nearly €5 billion. It will be financed with funds that will likely not be needed to support renewable energy.

Tax on sugary drinks

The new tax will apply to drinks containing at least 5 g of sugar per 100 ml. This category includes lemonades, iced teas, energy drinks and sweetened fruit beverages. Zero drinks with sweeteners, juices and spritzers without added sugar, non-alcoholic beer and alcoholic beverages will be exempt from taxation.

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The rate will be 25 euro cents per litre for drinks with 5–7 g of sugar per 100 ml, 30 euro cents for those containing 7–9 g, and 35 euro cents per litre for those with more than 9 g. Exceptions are planned for small independent producers. The final increase in product prices will also depend on whether manufacturers change their recipes.

Higher excise duties on spirits

The adopted budget accompanying law also provides for a 20% increase from next year in tax rates on spirits, including rum, vodka and grain distillate. The changes will also affect intermediate alcoholic products with an alcohol content below 15%, including port and sherry.

The increase in tax on sparkling wines, including Sekt, was withdrawn in consideration of German winemakers. Wine and beer are not subject to this alcohol tax. At the same time, alcopop taxation will be extended to mixed alcoholic drinks with a strength of up to 15% instead of the current 10%; the rate will be slightly reduced, but the food industry expects prices to rise by around one euro per can.

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