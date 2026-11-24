In Germany, the Bundeswehr plans to use electronic warfare capabilities and offensive cyber capabilities should Russia, an aggressor state, deploy nuclear weapons in space. Der Spiegel reports, citing a representative of the Bundeswehr Cyber and Information Domain Command.

Electronic warfare and cyber capabilities

According to the command representative, the German military can jam signals, blind systems and carry out cyber intrusions. This concerns blocking signals sent to satellites, as well as disabling satellites or ground stations using offensive cyber capabilities. The purpose of such actions is to prevent the transmission of an adversary's order.

To counter such threats, the Bundeswehr plans to form two electronic warfare battalions with space countermeasure capabilities. The command representative stressed that this does not concern kinetic means, namely the physical destruction of objects. Germany follows a policy of avoiding the creation of space debris.

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Data on Sputnik-S

Earlier, WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Russia allegedly plans to launch the Sputnik-S satellite in the coming weeks, which, according to this information, is to be equipped with a nuclear charge. The media outlets claimed that the device has already been constructed and has been stored for some time in the Moscow area. Several NATO states recently exchanged relevant intelligence data, and the German government was informed about it.

Major General Armin Fleischmann, deputy inspector of the Cyber and Information Domain, told AFP that he considers it realistic that Russia possesses capabilities to deploy nuclear weapons in space. According to him, its detonation would affect all satellites in low Earth orbit above Eurasia, including Russian ones, and would have severe consequences for civilian life and the Bundeswehr's military capabilities.

Fleischmann also warned of potentially large-scale consequences for Germany, including power outages and significant restrictions on communications and navigation. He named strengthening the protection of systems as one preparation option, but noted that this would require substantial expenditure.

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