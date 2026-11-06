Germany’s Bundeswehr referred 724 cases to the competent public prosecutor’s offices in 2023–2025 in which service members were suspected of possible violations of sexual integrity. Der Spiegel reports.

Disciplinary proceedings

A spokeswoman for Germany’s Ministry of Defence said that inappropriate sexual conduct may constitute a breach of military service duties, even if it does not reach the level of a criminal offence. In such cases, judicial disciplinary proceedings may be initiated.

According to her, in 2024–2026, the Bundeswehr’s disciplinary prosecution service initiated 452 proceedings concerning inappropriate sexual conduct. As of November 4, 163 of them had been conclusively completed, including 84 cases that were closed.

When determining a judicial disciplinary sanction, all breaches of service duties confirmed at the time of the decision are taken into account. Inappropriate sexual conduct may be one such breach, the spokeswoman explained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Internal survey

Amid a growing number of reports of inappropriate sexual conduct, the Bundeswehr Centre for Military History and Social Sciences commissioned a study into the hidden scale of the problem. Survey participants were asked about their personal experiences during service.

According to Der Spiegel, about 70% of women who took part anonymously in the survey reported sexualized inappropriate conduct during service. According to the publication, supervisors may have been involved in many incidents.

Military circles also say that about 30% of male survey participants stated that they had themselves become victims or had witnessed such cases. Following the study’s results, service members are to be given an opportunity to contact an independent body regarding cases of sexualized inappropriate conduct. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is expected to present the study at the next meeting of the Bundestag’s defence committee.

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