The Bundeswehr changed its plan for deploying forces to the large-scale Grand Eagle 26 exercise in Lithuania: instead of moving in a motor convoy along roads in Poland, tanks and other vehicles were delivered by rail. Der Spiegel reports, citing sources in the Bundeswehr.

Change to the deployment plan

Initially, units of the 10th Armoured Division planned to deploy to Lithuania in a convoy through Poland. According to Bild am Sonntag, the plan was changed over concerns that German tank columns visible on Polish roads en route to NATO’s eastern flank could unnecessarily provoke Russia.

As Bild am Sonntag notes, the decision was made after consultations within NATO. An Alliance representative told the outlet that NATO is currently intensively practicing actions in the event of an emergency and constantly checks during all maneuvers whether their course needs to be adjusted.

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Practicing transportation

According to the NATO representative, the purpose of such adjustments is to find an appropriate balance between deterrence and avoiding unnecessary provocations. Germany’s Ministry of Defence told Bild am Sonntag that changing the mode of transport is not unusual and must be practiced, as such a need may also arise in a real situation.

One of the objectives of the Grand Eagle 26 exercise in Lithuania is the rapid deployment of Bundeswehr forces to NATO’s eastern flank.

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