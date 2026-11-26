The Bundeswehr is conducting the “Fast Eagle” exercise in Senegal, during which around 1,000 German service members, together with Senegalese forces, are practising the evacuation of people from a simulated crisis state. This is the Bundeswehr’s largest exercise in Africa, Tagesschau reports.

Evacuation and attack on the camp

In the settlement of Dodji, around six hours by car from Senegal’s capital Dakar, the military set up a simulated assembly point for German citizens. Under the exercise scenario, exhausted, dehydrated and injured people arrive there. German and Senegalese service members check their documents and luggage.

Armed unidentified individuals then simulate an attack on the camp. The military takes up defensive positions, closes the main gate and deploys a reconnaissance drone. Major Felix, the exercise director in Dodji, said that in the event of shelling, the military would return fire and prevent the enemy from reaching the assembly point.

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Cooperation with Senegal

The exercise will last two weeks. Around 700 Senegalese service members have been involved, while Dakar has become the operation’s logistics hub. Seven A400M military transport aircraft operate between Germany and West Africa.

Major General Jared Sembritzki, commander of the Rapid Forces Division, explained that crisis-operation scenarios can only be practised to a limited extent in Germany and Europe. The report also mentions Bundeswehr evacuation operations in Kabul after the Taliban took power in 2021 and in Sudan during the escalation of the civil war in 2023.

Senegalese service members previously helped the Bundeswehr evacuate personnel via Dakar during the withdrawal of German forces from Mali at the end of 2023. A small German advisory group also operates in Senegal, and Senegalese officer candidates have been training with the participation of German specialists for many years.

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