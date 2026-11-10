Bundeswehr bans Chinese drones and cars from barracks — Der Spiegel

In Germany, the Bundeswehr has banned Chinese drones and cars from barracks, according to Der Spiegel. The publication links this decision to security risks.

Drones are being taken out of service

Previously, Bundeswehr commanders could procure commercially available Chinese unmanned aircraft for training. These systems are now being taken out of service, Der Spiegel reports.

In early November, Chinese aircraft were no longer used during drone exercises in the city of Husum. A photo accompanying the article shows Bundeswehr service members during these exercises.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security risks

According to Der Spiegel, Chinese systems are considered a security risk. The article links this risk to a possible threat of espionage.

The ban also covers cars from China on the premises of military barracks.

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