Burberry boosts comparable sales by 4% — Channel NewsAsia

In the United Kingdom, fashion house Burberry reported a 4% increase in comparable sales for the three months ended September 26. The result exceeded analysts' expectations, while strong demand for signature trench coats and scarves helped sales recover, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Profit above forecasts

Burberry's adjusted operating profit for the first half amounted to £62 million, while analysts had expected £44 million. The FTSE 100-listed company outpaced larger competitors in terms of growth, including LVMH and Gucci owner Kering.

Bernstein analyst Luca Solca said Burberry's overall growth was almost the same as Hermès' and was 9 percentage points higher than that of LVMH's fashion and leather goods division in the same quarter.

Sales in China and the US

In China, Burberry's comparable sales rose by 5% in the second quarter, following a 9% increase in the previous quarter. The company performed best in the Americas, particularly in the United States, where sales increased by 11% in the second quarter.

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Chief Executive Officer Joshua Schulman, who took over the company in 2024, said the strategy of focusing on products with lasting value and attractive pricing is resonating with Chinese shoppers. Burberry is also emphasizing more affordable products at a time when luxury buyers are less willing to spend. On Thursday morning, the company's shares rose by 7%.

Company restructuring

Last year, Burberry announced a major restructuring plan that предусматривает cutting nearly one-fifth of its workforce. The company expects to save £100 million annually by the start of next year.

Investor Kernow Asset Management said the brand's recovery is progressing successfully and that Burberry is outperforming competitors this year. The company is due to update investors on its strategy in March.

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