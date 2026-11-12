Burberry returned to profit in six months — The Guardian

British luxury brand Burberry posted a pre-tax profit of £19 million for the six months to 26 September, compared with a loss of £48 million a year earlier. The company’s revenue rose to £1.1 billion.

As The Guardian reports, Burberry CEO Joshua Schulman attributed the result to the brand’s return to its core product categories: coats, jackets and bags. According to him, the company managed to increase sales by 6% despite the difficult situation in the global luxury goods market.

Growth in China and the Americas

Burberry’s sales in China rose by 15%, while they increased by 14% in the Americas. At the same time, they fell by 1% in Europe and the Middle East. Schulman said that online sales and the wholesale channel in China and the United States were the main contributors to the result.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the company’s chief, wealthy shoppers in different countries have become more cautious in their spending and travel less often, affecting global demand for luxury goods. At the same time, local customers continued to spend in their own regions, including at Burberry’s flagship stores in city centres.

Bet on different price segments

The company is betting on a wide price range: Burberry scarves cost from £195, cotton-cashmere socks from £85, while some leather bags and coats can cost more than £9,000. Schulman called this approach a price pyramid which, in his view, helps the brand offer customers better value for money.

Lightweight jackets, gabardine raincoats, and leather bags and accessories from the Cotswold line with its signature pattern were among the products in demand. Burberry also invested in marketing tailored to local markets, including special products for Valentine’s Day celebrations in China this spring and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Read us on