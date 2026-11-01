Storm near Yass tears off six roofs — ABC News Australia

In the Good Hope community near Yass, New South Wales, Australia, a severe storm tore off six roofs and damaged the roofing of another 10 buildings. The severe weather struck the state's Southern Tablelands region on Saturday afternoon.

Hail and fallen trees

As ABC News reports, the New South Wales State Emergency Service described the event as tornado-like. Strong winds felled trees and initially made road access to the area difficult.

Yass Valley councillor and Good Hope resident David Rothwell said he saw the wind blowing in different directions before it began to spin. According to him, golf ball-sized hail struck windows and roofs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Funnel in the clouds

Yass-Hilltops State Emergency Service commander Deanne Young said the storm struck very quickly and caused significant damage. According to her, a funnel was likely forming in the clouds, while the storm warning was limited.

No injuries were reported. Good Hope, located about 12 kilometres from Yass, faces a lengthy cleanup after the severe weather.

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