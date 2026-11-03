In the Brazilian city of Maringá, a powerful storm toppled trees and power poles, disrupted traffic and left more than 82,200 consumer units without electricity. On Monday morning, about 34% of such units in the city were without power, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Maringa Post.

Wind gusts up to 81 km/h

According to the Paraná state Environmental Technology and Monitoring System, Simepar, wind gusts in Maringá reached 81 km/h. From midnight until 6:15 a.m., 39.8 mm of rain fell.

Fallen trees blocked roads, damaged parked cars and fell onto a church wall. The severe weather also damaged buildings, roofs, traffic lights and a gas station. The affected facilities included the headquarters of the city fire service.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A state of public calamity declared in the city

Maringá Mayor Silvio Barros declared a state of public calamity to speed up emergency measures and aid for affected residents. Municipal infrastructure, urban maintenance and civil defense services were deployed to remove fallen trees, clear roads and assess the damage.

Authorities urged residents not to approach fallen trees and damaged power lines because of the risk of electric shock. The storm also damaged homes and disrupted power supplies in other municipalities in the state of Paraná. Authorities continued to assess the damage and coordinate recovery work.

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