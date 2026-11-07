Brown fat linked to fewer anxiety and depression diagnoses — ScienceAlert

Researchers analyzed the medical records of more than 100,000 patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, United States, and found an association between detected brown adipose tissue and less frequently recorded diagnoses of anxiety disorders and depressive episodes. ScienceAlert reports on the results of the study published in the journal Nature.

Brown adipose tissue is found, among other places, in the neck area, near the collarbones, and in the armpits. It produces heat when exposed to cold and absorbs a radioactive sugar marker used during certain medical scans. This makes it possible to see this tissue in PET/CT images.

Difference in diagnosis rates

The scientists matched groups of patients with detected brown adipose tissue and without it by age, sex, body mass index, and outdoor air temperature. In the group with detected tissue, 5.4% of patients had a diagnosis of a depressive episode, compared with 8.2% in the group without it. Diagnoses of anxiety disorders were also less common among patients with brown fat.

The association remained after accounting for smoking history, cancer type and stage, treatment, and other factors. Patients with detected brown adipose tissue also had lower blood sugar levels, including a marker reflecting long-term glucose levels.

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Analysis of tissue activity

Using a machine-learning tool, the team assessed brown fat volume and glucose uptake in approximately 8,700 patients in whom this tissue was detected. Based on these data, the researchers calculated its activity in six body regions. Higher activity in the armpit area was associated primarily with better cardiovascular and metabolic health indicators.

Patients taking certain antidepressants from the class of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors were less likely to have detected brown adipose tissue. Separately, the researchers tested losartan on laboratory-grown brown fat cells and mice: the drug increased tissue activity, and the animals expended more energy. However, these experiments did not assess anxiety or depression.

The authors emphasized that the study is retrospective and demonstrates associations rather than a cause-and-effect relationship. The data were also collected among patients at a cancer center, with women accounting for more than three quarters of participants in the matched groups. Differences in tumor types and treatment could have affected the results despite statistical adjustment.

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