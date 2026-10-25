The Prospector 5 drilling rig operated by Borr Drilling sank late on Saturday evening off the coast of Mayumba in Gabon. There were 115 people on board: one worker died and four others are considered missing, TimesLIVE reports.

Search for four people

Initially, the fate of five people remained unknown. According to Sylvain Mayabi Binet, secretary-general of the National Organization of Oil Industry Workers, the body of one of them, an Indian national, was found. Among the four missing are three Gabonese nationals and another foreigner.

The incident occurred at approximately 21:40 in the Dussafu Marin license area, near the Mabomont production facility. Prospector 5 is owned and operated by Borr Drilling and was to support BW Energy's drilling operations. At the time of the accident, the rig had not yet begun drilling.

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Investigation into the causes of the accident

According to preliminary data from Borr Drilling, a so-called punch-through of the seabed beneath one of the rig's legs occurred during preloading operations, causing it to lose stability and sink. Borr Drilling CEO Bruno Morand said the company's priority is supporting the search and rescue operation and the people affected by the accident.

Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Gas set up a crisis unit, instructed the navy to intensify the search at sea, and initiated a technical investigation. The unit includes representatives of the ministry, the navy, state-owned company Gabon Oil, BW Energy, and Borr Drilling.

Panoro Energy reported that production had been suspended. According to the company, no damage or emergency discharges were recorded. The ministry also said that no harmful substances had been detected in the sea, while resources to respond to possible pollution remain deployed to protect the coast and Mayumba National Park.

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