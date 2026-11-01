In the city of Gelephu in southern Bhutan, 40,000 trained volunteers built 108 Jangchub Chorten Buddhist stupas in nine hours on November 1. Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck dedicated Stupa No. 76 to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a sign of gratitude for India’s support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, The Hindu reports.

Construction in nine hours

Volunteers built the stupas from 3:00 a.m. to noon. The king, members of the royal family, senior officials and foreign guests attended the ceremony, while thousands of people chanted the six-syllable Tibetan Buddhist mantra.

Each stupa is 15 meters high, and the distance between them is 108 meters. They were arranged in a single winding line along the Mau Chu River, which the publication describes as vital to Gelephu. Steel and other improvised construction materials were used for the structures instead of traditional stone and earth.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support for the city project

About two hours after construction was completed, the king dedicated Stupa No. 76 to Modi. According to Bhutanese officials, the number was chosen because the Indian prime minister turned 76 more than a month ago.

King Wangchuck said that he initially doubted whether it would be possible to build 108 stupas in one day. He emphasized that people of different ages and professions united for the task, and also thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government for their significant support for Bhutan and the Gelephu Mindfulness City concept. Gelephu is located about 240 kilometers southeast of Thimphu, near the border with the Indian state of Assam. The king plans to develop the city as a global economic hub focused on spirituality.

Read us on