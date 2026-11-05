Chinese company BYD has unveiled the second-generation Seal 07 in China, which will be offered in fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The starting price of the hybrid variant is 139,900 yuan, or about $21,000, while the electric version starts at 149,900 yuan, approximately $22,500, Electrek reports.

Powertrain specifications

The electric Seal 07 is equipped with a second-generation BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate battery with a capacity of 76.7 kWh. Its claimed CLTC range reaches 775 km. The vehicle has a single rear-axle electric motor producing up to 245 kW, or 328 hp, and 365 Nm of torque. According to BYD, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.5 seconds.

The plug-in hybrid versions use the DM-i system with a 1.5-liter turbo engine producing 115 kW and a 160 kW front electric motor. Their 37 kWh battery provides up to 330 km of electric-only range under the CLTC cycle. The previous generation offered up to 230 km.

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Charging and equipment

BYD says that, thanks to Blade Battery 2.0 and Flash Charging technologies, the battery can be charged from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

Both versions are 5,080 mm long, 1,960 mm wide and 1,495 mm high, with a 2,960 mm wheelbase. In terms of dimensions, the model is slightly larger than the Toyota Camry. The cabin features a 15.6-inch central display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and two screens for rear-seat passengers.

Available equipment includes a built-in 6.8-liter refrigerator, zero-gravity seats and an audio system in the driver's headrest. More expensive trims offer the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system, while roof-mounted LiDAR is available as an option. The Seal 07 also became the first model with the Smart Ecosystem 2.0 ecosystem and the Diva watch, which can interact with the vehicle and remotely control its functions.

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