BYD has opened pre-orders in China for the third-generation Tang electric crossover. The model’s starting price is 225,000 yuan, or about $34,000. The vehicle will be offered in three versions priced at 225,000, 240,000 and 260,000 yuan.

Range and charging

The two more affordable versions have rear-wheel drive and a claimed range of up to 850 km under the Chinese CLTC cycle. The top version with two electric motors and all-wheel drive can travel up to 770 km under the CLTC cycle.

As Electrek reports, all third-generation Tang versions are equipped with second-generation Blade batteries and Flash Charging technology. According to BYD, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

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Five-seat interior

The new Tang will be available only in a five-seat configuration, while the previous model was offered with five or six seats. The interior features an integrated 35.4-inch display and a 30-inch panoramic screen.

BYD also says that the crossover’s front trunk has a capacity of 205 liters. Equipment includes the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system, Disus-A dual-chamber air suspension, a Dynaudio audio system with 22 speakers, a high-speed tire blowout stabilization system, and iTAC intelligent torque control.

According to Lu Tian, general manager of the Dynasty division, third-generation Tang vehicles have already arrived at dealerships across China.

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