Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, plans to buy back shares from existing investors worth up to $6 billion at a company valuation of about $400 billion. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing The Information.

Parameters of the potential buyback

According to The Information, the potential buyback concerns shares held by ByteDance’s existing investors. The maximum transaction value could reach $6 billion, while the company’s valuation within the deal would be about $400 billion.

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Reports about ByteDance’s plans emerged on Thursday, November 12. The Information cited a letter to the company’s shareholders and a person familiar with these plans.

There is no independent confirmation

Reuters noted that it could not immediately independently verify The Information’s report. Therefore, the stated buyback parameters and ByteDance’s valuation remain information published with reference to that outlet.

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