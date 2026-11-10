In Conakry, Guinea, and other African ports, cargo ships of Russia, the aggressor state, transported tanks, armored vehicles and multiple rocket launchers, according to the research organization C4ADS. Defense News reported this, citing the organization’s investigation covering the period from 2023 to 2026.

Analysts used AIS vessel transponder data, satellite imagery, on-site photographs and local reports. They examined 12 vessels linked to Russian military transport. Ten of these vessels are under US sanctions, six are under British sanctions either directly or through their owners, and another five are under EU sanctions.

Routes through Guinea and Togo

C4ADS described the ports of Conakry in Guinea, Tobruk in Libya and Lomé in Togo as important for the logistics of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state. These routes were likely used to supply Russia’s Africa Corps, which is subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense and emerged from the former Wagner private military company.

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Between December 2024 and March 2026, researchers recorded five vessels linked to military transport traveling from Russian Baltic and Arctic ports to Conakry. From there, military convoys moved overland to Mali. After the arrival of the Adler and Siyanie Severa vessels in January 2025, a convoy of approximately 100 military vehicles, including Spartak MRAP armored vehicles and T-72 tanks, arrived in Bamako, according to C4ADS.

A new possible hub in Congo

Researchers also suggested that the port of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of the Congo may have become a new logistics hub for Russian operations in Africa. They identified three US-sanctioned car carriers that traveled from the Black Sea region and St. Petersburg to Congo in 2023–2026. At the same time, C4ADS stressed that further research is needed to definitively establish the nature of the cargoes delivered to Pointe-Noire.

Separately, analysts drew attention to voyages to Libya and Togo. According to their observations, shipments to Libya often departed from the Baltiysk naval base in Kaliningrad, were escorted by Russian warships, and experienced prolonged interruptions in AIS signal transmission in the Mediterranean Sea. The Mikhail Britnev vessel may have delivered military equipment to Lomé in June and July 2026, according to the researchers; later, Mali’s state television showed a convoy of 29 armored vehicles in Bamako that was reportedly delivered from Togo.

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