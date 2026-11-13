In the United States, investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, previously led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, reported a 49% reduction in the number of declared Nvidia shares between September 2025 and March 2026. CNBC reports, citing an analysis of regulatory filings.

The number of Nvidia shares, which exceeded 3.5 million at the end of 2024, remained unchanged until September 2025. At that point, their value rose to $652 million. By the end of March 2026, the number of securities reported had fallen to 1.78 million, while their value declined to $310 million. As of June 30, the company declared 1.81 million Nvidia shares.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s position

Cantor Fitzgerald said the company’s own positions in Nvidia were immaterial, while the figures in Form 13F filings reflected transactions executed in the ordinary course of client swap agreements. A significant portion of the shares in the filings was linked to brokerage subsidiary CF Secured, which uses shares and derivatives to hedge client transactions.

The company also declared substantial Nvidia options positions, mainly put options that may protect against a decline in the share price. The filings do not make it possible to determine why the number of declared shares decreased or whether Cantor’s overall financial exposure to Nvidia declined.

Questions over ties to Nvidia

According to CNBC, the reduction in the stake coincided with pressure on Howard Lutnick from White House officials and U.S. intelligence over Singapore-based Megaspeed, which was suspected of supplying advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. Axios wrote that Lutnick repeatedly resisted tougher action against the company.

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Richard Painter, the former White House chief ethics lawyer, told CNBC that there is no evidence that Lutnick passed nonpublic information to Cantor Fitzgerald, but that the situation “does not look good.” He stressed that the secretary’s conversations with his sons should concern only publicly available information.

After Howard Lutnick left Wall Street in February 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald was led by his sons Brandon and Kyle. There is no evidence that they knew in advance about the intelligence warnings or that changes in the declared shareholdings were connected to such warnings.

Financing partners of the chipmaker

Cantor Fitzgerald also participated in financing companies linked to Nvidia’s business. In May, it was one of seven organizations that arranged a $3 billion convertible bond offering by Australian cloud provider IREN. Earlier, Nvidia and IREN announced a five-year cloud services contract worth $3.4 billion and a strategic partnership.

By the end of June, Cantor reported an IREN shareholding worth $115 million and Nvidia shares worth $362 million. Together, they accounted for more than 9% of the company’s declared $5.2 billion in securities, excluding options.

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