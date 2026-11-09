In Rochester, Minnesota, USA, a multicenter clinical trial of CAR-T therapy for patients with stiff-person syndrome showed early signs of substantial clinical improvement. The results of the study, which involved Mayo Clinic, were published in JAMA Neurology, News-Medical reports.

Single-dose CAR-T treatment

Participants received a single treatment with mivocabtagene autoleucel, a CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapy. The method involves modifying a patient’s own immune cells so that they affect other cells involved in the development of the disease. The aim of the treatment was to reset the immune system and reduce symptoms.

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disease that causes increasing muscle stiffness and painful spasms. This can make it progressively more difficult for patients to walk, drive, work and maintain a social life. Mayo Clinic neurologist and researcher Anastasia Zekeridou noted that existing treatments may ease symptoms, but patients rarely return to their previous level of functioning.

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Larger studies are needed

Two trial participants reported regaining some daily activities after treatment. One patient, who had severe leg spasms, difficulty walking and falls, was again able to walk on a treadmill. Another participant said that he had returned to work, hunting and fishing and had no new episodes of the disease after therapy.

Sean Pittock, chair of Mayo Clinic’s Department of Neurology, said that CAR-T therapy has already changed the approach to treating some types of cancer, and its potential is beginning to be assessed for autoimmune neurological diseases. Mayo Clinic was one of three centers participating in the trial. Researchers emphasize that the early results need to be verified in larger studies, including to determine whether the improvement will persist over time.

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