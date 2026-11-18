In the first clinical trial of TriPRIL CAR-T therapy, a treatment response was recorded in 12 of 15 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This means that signs of cancer decreased by at least half. In eight participants, blood, urine and bone marrow tests found no signs of active myeloma. News-Medical reports on the results of the phase 1 study conducted at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute.

A dual target for cell therapy

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells, which produce antibodies. CAR-T therapy involves modifying a patient's T cells so that they can recognize and attack myeloma cells.

Existing CAR-T therapies for myeloma recognize B-cell maturation antigen, or BCMA. TriPRIL, whose name comes from trimeric APRIL, was developed to recognize two proteins on myeloma cells: BCMA and TACI. According to the researchers, this allows the therapeutic cells to attack myeloma even if tumor cells stop expressing BCMA.

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Results and further research

The trial involved 15 patients whose disease had returned despite numerous previous courses of treatment. Nine of them had previously received BCMA-targeted CAR-T therapy, but their cancer progressed.

TriPRIL cells remained detectable in the blood of some participants for more than six months after treatment. The study recorded no severe cases of cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity. No immune reaction against TriPRIL was detected among the tested patients either.

The authors noted that the therapy was created using human proteins, so it may potentially be less likely to cause the formation of anti-drug antibodies. Such antibodies can reduce the duration of presence and the effect of other CAR-T cells. The results were published in The Lancet. Due to the small number of participants and the relatively short follow-up period, the researchers are planning a phase 2 study with more patients and longer monitoring.

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