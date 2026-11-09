A pooled analysis of 31 studies involving 243 people with difficult-to-treat systemic lupus erythematosus showed reduced disease activity after CAR-T cell therapy. As News-Medical reports, the results were presented at the American College of Rheumatology’s annual ACR Convergence 2026 conference.

Researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery conducted a systematic review that assessed treatment outcomes over two years. All participants had previously tried at least two immunosuppressants. Most received personalized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy using their own immune cells.

Reduced disease activity

CAR-T cell therapy was initially developed to treat cancer. In lupus studies, such approaches target B cells involved in the autoimmune response.

The average systemic lupus erythematosus disease activity score on the SLEDAI scale fell from 13.0 points before treatment to 2.2 points after six months. In patients with high initial disease activity, the therapy, according to the analysis, led to an almost complete disappearance of symptoms after six months.

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Systemic lupus erythematosus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues. This can cause inflammation and damage to organs, joints, and skin.

Safety data

The authors also assessed adverse events. Cytokine release syndrome occurred in 64% of participants; in 61% of all 243 participants, it was mild, grade one or two. The neurological complication ICANS was recorded in 5% of participants.

Severe grade three or four infections occurred in 5% of patients. In 6%, hematological toxicity lasting longer than 28 days was observed. The researchers noted that individual studies of CAR-T therapy for lupus have small samples, so larger prospective studies are needed to assess long-term outcomes, safety, and patient selection.

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