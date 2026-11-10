Annual repayments by developing countries on climate loans may exceed the volume of new lending in 2036 if the volumes and terms of such loans remain at 2024 levels. This forecast is contained in an analysis by CARE Denmark and the CARE Climate Justice Center, Climate Home News reports.

Researchers analyzed repayment schedules for approximately 17,500 records of climate loans reported by developed countries and multilateral lenders in 2011–2024. They estimate that repayments on these public loans, including interest and fees, nearly tripled from $6.9 billion in 2020 to $20.1 billion in 2024. The latter amount equals roughly one-fifth of the public climate finance reported by developed countries that year.

The cost of climate loans

The World Bank is the largest lender in the analyzed portfolio, followed by Japan and France. Loans totaling $489 billion will cost borrowers about $663 billion over their full repayment period, researchers estimate.

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CARE Denmark Senior Climate Adviser Jon Nordbo said that the non-disclosure of repayment information creates the impression of greater support from Global North countries than actually exists. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, developed countries provided $101.6 billion in public climate finance in 2024, with loans accounting for two-thirds of that amount.

Debt crisis and climate finance

The issue of financing climate action is set to become one of the central issues at COP31 in Turkey. Developed countries have pledged to provide at least $300 billion in climate finance annually by 2035. Nordbo believes that meeting this target will depend heavily on multilateral development banks and the private sector, meaning the share of loans could increase.

Repayments on climate loans add to the overall debt burden. According to the World Bank, developing countries paid a record $1.4 trillion in principal and interest in 2025. CARE notes that concessional loans may be appropriate for revenue-generating climate projects, but not for adaptation measures that protect lives, countries recovering from climate disasters, or states already in debt distress.

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