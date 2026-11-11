In Hong Kong, China, Cathay Pacific has exercised its rights to purchase 14 additional Airbus aircraft as part of its fleet expansion and renewal programme. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Additional A330-900 aircraft

The company will acquire 11 Airbus A330-900 wide-body aircraft in addition to the 30 such aircraft ordered in 2024. This will bring the total number of A330neo family aircraft ordered by Cathay Pacific to 41.

The new aircraft will gradually replace the existing fleet in this class. They are planned to be used primarily on regional routes in Asia, while also being capable of operating longer flights. Deliveries of the A330-900 are expected between 2031 and 2035. The airline said these aircraft feature improved fuel efficiency.

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Aircraft for HK Express

Cathay Pacific has also exercised its right to purchase three additional Airbus A321neo aircraft. This complements an order for 32 A321neo and A320neo aircraft placed in 2023.

The three A321neos are intended to support the expansion of the route network of low-cost subsidiary HK Express, including routes to mainland China and other short-haul destinations. Cathay Pacific CEO Ronald Lam said the new orders increase the total number of planned aircraft deliveries from 2026 onwards to 120 and bring the company closer to its plan to receive 150 new aircraft.

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