The 45th meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), held on October 19–30 in Hobart, Australia, ended without agreements on establishing new marine protected areas and new rules for managing Antarctic krill fishing. Twenty-seven members of the organization — 26 states and the European Union — took part in the negotiations, Mongabay reports.

One of the central issues was a proposal by Argentina and Chile to create a marine protected area in Domain 1 between the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Orkney Islands. This is where krill catches are concentrated, and where important feeding grounds for penguins, whales, seals and seabirds are located. The project envisaged protecting 456,000 square kilometers of ocean.

Veto on the protected area

Delegations from China and the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — again blocked the initiative. According to the outlet, since the creation of a marine protected area in the Ross Sea region in 2016, CCAMLR has been unable to reach consensus on any new proposal. Initiatives for protected areas near the Antarctic Peninsula, in East Antarctica and in two areas of the Weddell Sea also remain unresolved.

During the meeting, China proposed its own marine protected area in a region it called the Cosmonauts Sea, in the eastern part of the Southern Ocean. Separately, the Chinese delegation proposed revising the definition of marine protected areas within CCAMLR, limiting their scale and duration and providing for the possibility of fishing in such zones. Commission members discussed both Chinese proposals, but no vote was held.

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Krill fishing without new decisions

Participants also did not agree on a new management system for Antarctic krill catches. Norway proposed increasing allowable catch volumes but failed to gain the necessary consensus. CCAMLR's current precautionary limit is 620,000 tonnes per year; reaching this figure led to the early end of the fishing season in August 2025 and 2026.

According to CCAMLR, krill catches increased from 125,826 tonnes in 2009 to 620,000 tonnes in 2025–2026. The Norwegian and Chinese fleets are the main participants in the fishery, while krill is used to produce omega-3 and in the manufacture of feed for aquaculture and pets. The Chinese fleet accounted for 37% of krill catches in 2025.

After the meeting ended, environmental organizations Antarctic Wildlife Alliance, Our Antarctica and Bob Brown Foundation renewed calls to boycott krill products, including krill oil supplements and animal feed.

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