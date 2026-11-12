Investment firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and GTCR have abandoned further talks on a possible acquisition of payments company Global Payments. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Talks did not advance

According to the publication's sources, the consortium explored the possibility of a deal for several weeks but left the negotiations. The discussions were at an early stage and did not progress because of the complexity of arranging a buyout of a company of this scale and subsequently taking its shares off the exchange.

The funds have suspended their efforts but may return to talks with Global Payments in the future. The sources also did not rule out the emergence of another buyer. CD&R declined to comment, while Global Payments and GTCR did not respond to requests for comment.

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Potentially large deal

Global Payments is based in Atlanta and has a market value of about $26.4 billion. The company helps merchants accept card and digital payments and also provides businesses with software and technology services.

In April 2025, Global Payments agreed to acquire Worldpay from FIS and GTCR in a deal worth more than $24 billion. At the same time, it agreed to sell its issuer solutions business to FIS. These transactions were intended to strengthen the company's focus on merchant services and expand its scale in payment processing.

A potential acquisition of Global Payments could have become one of the largest attempts by private equity funds to buy out a company this year. At the same time, high borrowing costs, market volatility and lenders' close scrutiny of debt levels make it more difficult to secure financing for deals of this size.

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