The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not fundamentally change its response to measles outbreaks even if the country loses its elimination status for the disease. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing CDC Director Erica Schwartz, who said this in an interview with Reuters.

Global health experts convened by the Pan American Health Organization are expected to determine in the coming days whether the United States has lost this status. The country has held it since 2000, and Schwartz expects a decision at the beginning of next week.

Work with states and vaccination

According to Schwartz, if the status is lost, the CDC will continue working with states. She noted that the agency will strengthen information efforts on measles and remind people that the main means of prevention is the combined MMR vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella.

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In 2026, nearly 5,200 measles cases were confirmed in the United States, compared with 2,289 cases recorded during all of 2025. State health departments have reported 11 deaths since the beginning of 2025. Infectious disease experts consider it likely that the United States will lose its elimination status amid the highest number of infections in more than three decades.

Outbreaks in communities with low vaccination rates

Schwartz named close-knit communities as the main source of measles spread in the United States. According to her, several outbreaks began among religious groups where vaccination rates are lower than among the general population, including among Amish people in Pennsylvania.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the CDC and other medical institutions, had previously questioned the safety and effectiveness of the MMR vaccine. In August, U.S. President Donald Trump and Kennedy presented an order calling for the combined vaccine to be split into three separate vaccinations. Pharmaceutical companies said this could take years, while doctors warned of the risk of additional confusion for families.

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