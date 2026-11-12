The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported six measles-related deaths in the country since the beginning of 2026. This is twice as many as were recorded in 2025. The United States is experiencing its largest measles outbreak since 1991, The Guardian reports.

More than 5,400 measles cases

According to the tracker of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University, more than 5,400 measles cases have been registered in the United States. Active outbreaks have been recorded in nearly all states.

Pennsylvania has been hit hardest by the outbreak, where officials confirmed six measles-related deaths this year. A child also died in New York state, and several days later the death of an infant was confirmed in Wisconsin. In New York, this was the first known measles-related death in more than three decades.

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Different death counts

The CDC did not specify in which states the six deaths included in the agency's official statistics occurred. At the same time, CDC data do not match reports from officials in individual states. The agency changed its approach to counting measles deaths and, according to a September 4 note, uses data from the US National Center for Health Statistics to track mortality trends.

According to Reuters, US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioned without evidence whether two deaths in Pennsylvania had been caused by measles and asked that they not be included in the CDC's official count.

Measles can be prevented through vaccination with the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. After two doses, it provides approximately 97% protection.

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