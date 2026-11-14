CEU considers expanding programs in Budapest — The Guardian

Central European University (CEU), which moved its main operations from Budapest to Vienna in 2019, is considering the possibility of increasing the number of programs in Budapest, Hungary. The institution’s interim president and rector, Carsten Q. Schneider, said this would be possible provided the changes do not worsen students’ learning experience, The Guardian reports.

Contacts with the new authorities

According to Schneider, there have not yet been formal talks with Hungary’s new government, which promised to restore academic freedom. At the same time, the rector said that both sides are demonstrating a willingness to engage.

The university’s prospects changed after Péter Magyar won a convincing victory in the April elections, promising to fight corruption and reform the state. CEU was founded in 1991 by Hungarian-American financier and philanthropist George Soros. The university stopped awarding degrees in Budapest because of a law widely believed to have been aimed specifically at the institution.

In 2020, the European Union’s highest court found that the so-called Lex CEU violated the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. However, the ruling was made after the university had already moved its main operations to Vienna.

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Not a full return

CEU currently employs 312 staff members in Budapest, mostly administrative personnel. Another 476 employees and all teaching activities are based in Vienna. Schneider stressed that the privately funded university does not plan to return fully to Hungary.

According to him, expanding CEU’s presence in Budapest will depend on goodwill and funding independent of the Hungarian government. The changes must also allow students to combine courses from different disciplines without having to travel more than 200 kilometers between Budapest and Vienna. The final decision on the university’s future in Hungary will be made by CEU’s 13-member board, which includes George Soros and his son Alexander Soros.

CEU specializes in social sciences, law, and the humanities. More than 1,400 students from 103 countries study at the university, mainly in master’s and doctoral programs.

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