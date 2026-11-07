Mexico’s state-owned energy company Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) identified 373 faults in the power grid supplying 108 water extraction wells in Saltillo, the capital of Coahuila state. At a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, CFE Director General Emilia Esther Calleja Alor said the company had already addressed 205 of these problems, while 168 remained unresolved, The Rio Times reports.

Well inspection

The company inspected the power supply to 108 wells, 53 of which were designated as priorities, and also examined four medium-voltage lines connected to them. The identified problems included the need to trim trees, damaged surge arresters protecting against voltage fluctuations, equipment requiring replacement, and short circuits.

Specialists inspected 37 of the 53 priority wells. Another 16 wells, all in southern Saltillo, were awaiting inspection at the time of the hearing. Diagnostic visits were planned for them.

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September water disruptions

In September 2026, power outages at the wells caused water supply disruptions in many neighborhoods of Saltillo. According to a report dated September 12, the total duration of the outages was about ten days, and the consequences affected approximately 200 neighborhoods in the city.

Saltillo Mayor Javier Díaz González said CFE had confirmed the restoration of full power supply to the wells on Thursday evening, but water service was expected to take several more days to recover. The municipal utility Aguas de Saltillo also reported disruptions in the southern, central, and western parts of the city due to problems with CFE’s power supply.

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