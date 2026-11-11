CFMEU expels John Setka for five years — ABC News Australia

In Australia, the CFMEU has expelled John Setka, the former head of its construction division in Victoria. The decision took effect immediately and will remain in force for the maximum period permitted by law — five years, ABC News reports.

According to the union’s administration, Setka faced 27 disciplinary charges under CFMEU internal rules.

Statements by the union administration

The CFMEU administration said its investigation includes allegations that Setka may have failed to fulfil his duties as the union’s secretary. According to the administrators, he allegedly directed $3.3 million in revenue from union merchandise and vending machines at construction sites to his own companies.

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CFMEU administrator Michael Crosby said the union would seek to recover the millions that, according to him, Setka’s company received. The administration also said that Setka had not responded to its inquiries regarding the claims made against him. At the same time, ABC News stresses that it does not assert the truthfulness of these allegations.

John Setka’s position

John Setka rejected the allegations, calling them lies and defamation. He told ABC News that he would go to court to challenge the expulsion and denied ever taking union members’ money.

The CFMEU construction division has been under external administration since 2024 amid allegations of corruption and bullying. In September, Setka appeared in court over an Instagram post that, according to ABC News, he allegedly made criticising representatives of the union administration.

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