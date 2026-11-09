France’s General Confederation of Labour (CGT) has called for a new nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations on November 17. The union considers the government’s announced measures on raising wages and supporting purchasing power insufficient, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demand to raise the minimum wage

CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet announced the call after a social conference held by French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu at Matignon to discuss wages and purchasing power. She said the union seeks to secure a general wage increase and intends to intensify mobilization and strikes to achieve this.

Binet criticized the government’s decision to raise the minimum wage by 1.6% from December 1. According to her, a few additional euros for minimum-wage workers will not ease public discontent. The CGT demands an increase of 150 euros per month.

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Government measures and protests

Labour Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou said that following the increase, the net monthly minimum wage in France will amount to 1,502 euros. Sébastien Lecornu described the 1.6% increase as the second-largest minimum wage rise in France in 20 years and said that a more substantial increase could lead to significant job losses in the long term.

Protests organized by trade unions and youth representatives are continuing in France. Their participants raise issues of the cost of living, wages, and the state of public services. The demonstrations began in mid-September over conditions and resources in high schools and later spread to other groups in society amid renewed activity by the “yellow vests” movement.

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