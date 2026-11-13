Chinese state international broadcaster CGTN launched a large-scale information campaign focused on Uzbekistan in late October and early November, publishing about 70 articles and videos in Uzbek and Russian. The materials covered political, economic, cultural, and social ties between Uzbekistan and China, OilPrice reports.

A campaign about cooperation opportunities

CGTN materials featured Chinese and Uzbek officials, entrepreneurs, scholars, and artists. The campaign presented China as a country offering Uzbekistan’s residents opportunities for business, employment, education, and travel. One report was devoted to the presentation of the Chinese edition of a book by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the country’s development.

According to the publication, CGTN had previously usually published only a few materials about Uzbekistan per month. Therefore, the new content series marked a notable increase in Beijing’s information activity in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US contacts with countries of the region

OilPrice notes that the campaign may have been linked to the October visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and an American business delegation to Samarkand. Rubio held talks there with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian states on developing a US-backed trade network through the Caspian Sea.

As the publication reports, during a trade fair accompanying the meeting, US companies and Uzbek entities announced more than 50 agreements with a potential value of up to $12 billion. A day before Rubio arrived in Uzbekistan, Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang visited Tashkent and met with Mirziyoyev. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, he stated China’s readiness to strengthen strategic communication and mutually beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan.

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