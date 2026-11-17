In Baltimore, United States, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 in an NFL game to earn their first win of the season. Before that, the Los Angeles team had lost 11 consecutive games, including games from last season.

Advantage in the running game

The Chargers scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half, with quarterback Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton finding the end zone. Herbert finished the game with 12 completions on 18 attempts for 129 yards, while his 22-yard run on Los Angeles' first drive gave the team a lead it did not relinquish until the final whistle.

According to The Guardian, the Chargers significantly outgained their opponents in rushing yards, 160 to 16. Ravens running back Derrick Henry gained only 10 yards on 10 attempts but scored two touchdowns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Late-game fumble

Baltimore cut the deficit to 20-23 after Henry's second touchdown, with 10 minutes and 23 seconds remaining in the game. However, with 2 minutes and 3 seconds left, receiver Zay Flowers fumbled after catching a pass near Los Angeles' 45-yard line. Herbert then found former Ravens player Charlie Kolar with a pass for a first down, effectively helping the team hold on to the victory.

It was the Ravens' fifth consecutive loss. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his debut game for Baltimore. The Ravens traded for him because of injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, who are on injured reserve. After the game, the Chargers' record stood at 1-8, while the Ravens' was 4-6.

Read us on