King Charles III, speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth summit in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, said he had gained a deeper understanding of the horrors of slavery and sought ways to overcome historical injustices. At the same time, he did not apologize for the United Kingdom's role in the transatlantic trade in enslaved people, France 24 reports.

The king's statement

In an address to the leaders of the 56 Commonwealth states, Charles III said that the transatlantic trade in enslaved people still casts a shadow over the islands of the Caribbean region and other Commonwealth members. He called it a shameful chapter in history that fills him with horror and deep personal regret.

The king noted that by listening, learning and studying the issue, he had become even more committed to finding modern partnerships between countries that would help overcome the consequences of the past. Among possible areas, he named access to education, jobs and other opportunities, trade within the Commonwealth, and strengthening resilience to climate change.

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Apology and support for the Caribbean

On the eve of the summit, there was discussion over whether the United Kingdom should apologize or pay reparations for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. According to France 24, neither the king nor the United Kingdom has so far offered such an apology or discussed paying reparations.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was open to the possibility of an apology from the United Kingdom. British officials held talks at the summit with national leaders on the possible format of such a step. Burnham also announced plans to discuss debt restructuring for small Commonwealth states and a £40 million investment in critical infrastructure in the Caribbean region over the next three years.

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