King Charles III of the United Kingdom addressed participants at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, calling on them to turn climate commitments into concrete action. He said that future generations would judge world leaders by their actions, not their promises, reports Anadolu Agency.

Emissions reduction and nature protection

In his message to delegates, Charles III stressed the need to accelerate emissions reductions, the transition to clean energy and the protection of nature. According to him, recent events, at times tragic, have shown that climate change is not a distant threat but a present reality that is intensifying.

The King thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government and the Turkish people for bringing the international community together. He also drew attention to the interconnectedness of climate change and nature loss.

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Methane and climate finance

Charles III called for unnecessary methane emissions and leaks from the oil and gas sector to be eliminated by 2030. He described this as one of the fastest available opportunities to slow warming in the short term.

Among other steps, the King named accelerating the development of renewable energy, protecting forests and oceans, restoring ecosystems and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities. He also said that governments, businesses, investors, institutions and charitable organizations must jointly mobilize the necessary capital, including through public-private partnerships and innovative financing models.

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