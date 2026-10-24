In Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel, some longtime supporters of the Likud party say they are disappointed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the security situation amid the war with the Hezbollah group. As PBS NewsHour reports, this could weaken Netanyahu’s position in the elections set to take place on Tuesday.

Kiryat Shmona, Israel’s northernmost city, has traditionally supported right-wing forces and Likud. In the 2021 and 2022 elections, about 50% of voters there voted for Netanyahu’s party, while the national average was approximately one quarter.

The city was evacuated along with dozens of other localities along the Lebanese border after Hezbollah shelling began. Although nearly 80% of the city’s 22,000 residents have returned, according to municipal authorities, locals estimate that the actual number of those who returned is about 50%. Some shops in the city remain closed or have no visitors.

Discontent over the war and evacuation

Etti Ben-Shabat, 64, who previously voted for Likud, said she no longer wants to support the party because of what she sees as Netanyahu’s unfulfilled promises to ensure security in the north and eliminate Hezbollah. This time, she intends to vote for Gadi Eisenkot, a former military leader seeking to replace Netanyahu as prime minister.

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Former Likud city council member Sami Malul, by contrast, believes that the government properly organized the evacuation and made residents’ safety a priority. Other residents also continue to support the prime minister, although they call on him to pay more attention to the needs of the country’s north.

Votes may shift to right-wing parties

Nissan Zeevi, who also previously voted for Likud, is running for parliament from the opposition Beyahad party. He accuses Netanyahu of “abandoning the north” and advocates intensifying military action against Hezbollah and maintaining a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

According to a poll by Agam Labs at the Hebrew University, support for Netanyahu in northern Israel fell from about 29% before the 2022 elections to 17% at the beginning of this month. Agam Labs director Nimrod Nir believes that some disappointed Likud voters may shift to more hard-line right-wing forces, including the Jewish Power and Religious Zionism parties.

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