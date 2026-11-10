Concerns have emerged in international rugby that some leading unions are seeking to protect themselves from relegation from the Nations Championship to the second-tier Nations Cup. This could trigger a new confrontation between World Rugby, the Six Nations and SANZAAR, The Guardian reports.

System from 2030

Ten leading rugby unions have created the F10 company to manage the Nations Championship and sell television and commercial rights to competitions other than the World Cup, the rights to which belong to World Rugby. According to the publication, concern in rugby has been caused by the possibility that some F10 founders, including Wales and Italy, may seek mechanisms to protect themselves from relegation to the Nations Cup.

Japan and Fiji have invitational status in the Nations Championship for the first three editions, until 2030. The terms of World Rugby's licence stipulate that a promotion and relegation system must then come into effect. Under World Rugby's vision, the team that loses a playoff between the national sides that finish sixth in their respective hemispheres will be replaced by the Nations Cup winner.

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Voting and commercial rights

The World Rugby Council approved the creation of the Nations Championship in Paris before the final of the 2023 World Cup. The decision was backed by 41 council members, while 10 voted against, meaning it received 80% support against the required 75%. Sources of The Guardian who were present at the vote said that an attempt to guarantee the ten founders places in the top division would require fresh council approval.

Commercial rights to the Nations Cup are a separate subject of dispute. Smaller unions and World Rugby want to sell them together with the rights to the Nations Championship so that the second division receives a share of the revenue. The Nations Championship concluded more than 80 broadcast deals for this year's tournament, while the Nations Cup concluded 13; in many countries, including the United Kingdom, second-division matches are shown on RugbyPass TV.

After four rounds of the inaugural Nations Championship, Italy and Fiji occupy the lowest positions, while Georgia and the United States lead the Nations Cup. Six Nations representatives officially state that relegation will be introduced in 2030, although the exact mechanism has yet to be determined. Discussions are also continuing over the size of a compensation payment for a union that drops out of the top division.

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