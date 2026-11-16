In Russia, the aggressor state, part of big business is reflecting on the country's future after Vladimir Putin leaves power and on the possibility of restoring political influence. This is reported by BBC News, citing analysts who monitor Russia's business elites.

Analysts interviewed by the BBC name several possible scenarios after Putin's departure: the continuation of authoritarian rule, the return of influence for major business groups, or democratic changes. They consider the latter option the least likely, since democratic institutions in the country have been weakened or destroyed during Putin's years in power.

Dependence on the Kremlin

After the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin of the aggressor state, according to the BBC, kept big business subordinate through a policy of rewards and punishments. Assets were seized from critics of the war, while loyal entrepreneurs received major state contracts related to the war.

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According to Forbes, there are 155 billionaires in Russia, and their combined wealth has reached nearly $700 billion. Former Kremlin adviser and opposition politician Dmitry Nekrasov noted that the wealth of many representatives of big business depends on Putin, state contracts, and the authorities' favor. In his view, owners of substantial liquid funds may prepare more actively for a struggle for influence, while businesspeople dependent on the state risk losing everything.

Melnichenko's interview

The BBC draws attention to an interview given by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to The Economist. He did not call on Putin to resign, but advocated changes that could put an end to one-man rule in Russia, as well as broader engagement between the country and the world.

Journalist Arkady Ostrovsky suggested that Melnichenko may have expressed sentiments not only on his own behalf but also on behalf of some other entrepreneurs. At the same time, according to the BBC's sources, Russian wealthy people are unlikely to openly speak out against the current authorities, fearing imprisonment and the loss of assets. Analysts also say that some wealthy Russians would like less repression, freer expression of opinions, and greater political competition.

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