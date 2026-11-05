Gasoline share in US refinery output falls below 45% — OilPrice

US refineries reduced the share of gasoline produced from each barrel of crude oil processed in January–August 2026 and increased production of diesel and jet fuel. According to the US Energy Information Administration, cited by OilPrice, the average gasoline yield during this period was less than 45%.

In every month from January through August, this indicator was below the minimum level of the previous five years. US refineries typically produce between 45 and 50 barrels of gasoline from every 100 barrels of crude oil processed.

Profitability of diesel and jet fuel

Despite high gasoline prices, diesel and jet fuel are considerably more profitable for refiners, according to OilPrice. This is linked to shortages of these fuels on the global market and higher refining margins.

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The yield of distillates, which include diesel and heating fuel, exceeded the five-year average every month through August. At the same time, the share of jet fuel in US refinery output exceeded 12% for the first time in history in March and remained at that level or higher through August.

Oil refining in the US

According to the EIA, global oil refining volumes decreased by 4.8 million barrels per day in the second quarter. They recovered by 1.8 million barrels per day in the third quarter, but remained about 5% lower than a year earlier.

US refineries, by contrast, increased crude oil processing by 500,000 barrels per day in the second quarter and by another 500,000 barrels per day in the third quarter. In September, diesel fuel prices reached their highest nominal level on record.

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