Romania’s public debt stood at RON 1.23 trillion at the end of August, or about EUR 233.5 billion. Over the month, it increased by RON 25.1 billion — nearly EUR 5 billion. This was reported by Romania Insider, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

Growth over eight months

From the beginning of the year through the end of August, the country’s public debt increased by RON 92.7 billion, equivalent to approximately EUR 17.6 billion. The public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio rose to 61.1%, compared with 59.8% a month earlier.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preliminary calculations

The debt-to-GDP ratio figures are preliminary and may be revised after third-quarter GDP data are released. In August, the indicator exceeded the 60% mark for the first time, although it may fall below that level after revision.

Foreign-currency bonds

At the same time, the issuance of foreign-currency bonds in October, as the publication notes, will likely push the public debt share noticeably above 60% of GDP by the end of the year.

Read us on