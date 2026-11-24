The profit share of non-financial corporations in the European Union fell to 39.8% in 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year of decline. Compared with 2024, it decreased by 0.2 percentage points from 40.1%. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Eurostat data.

Indicator dynamics

In 2021, the profit share of corporations in the EU stood at 42.0%. In 2022, it declined to 41.7%, and in 2023, to 41.5%. In 2025, the indicator fell below 40%.

The indicator reflects the portion of business value added allocated to the remuneration of capital rather than labour. A lower figure may indicate weaker business profitability or a more labour-intensive economy.

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Differences among EU countries

The highest profit share in 2025 was recorded in Ireland, at 74.9%. It was followed by Malta with 55.2% and Romania with 51.8%. Eurostat attributes Ireland’s high figure to the substantial presence of foreign multinational corporations with high capital intensity.

The lowest values were recorded in France, at 32.2%, Slovenia, at 33.2%, and Portugal, at 34.2%. In 2005, the indicator in the EU stood at 40.7%, reaching a peak of 42.1% in 2007. The record low was 39.5% in 2012.

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