In Taiwan, the share of dependents aged 70 and over listed in tax returns reached 27% in 2024. This was 8.2 percentage points higher than a decade earlier, Taipei Times reported, citing Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, the share of dependents under the age of 18 fell to 37%. The ministry linked these trends to population aging, a growing number of people who do not marry, and shrinking household sizes.

More returns filed by one person

The share of returns filed by one person reached a record 57.4% of the total in 2024. Eight out of 10 new tax households consisted of one person without dependents.

Following the 2018 tax reform, the share of households exempt from income tax increased substantially. In 2024, 45.3% of tax units, or 3.17 million units, were not required to pay tax.

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Tax revenue and deductions

Revenue from consolidated income tax in Taiwan set annual records from 2021 and reached NT$873.7 billion, or US$26.8 billion, in 2025. The ministry attributed the growth to higher salaries, stock market gains and rising interest rates.

The top 20% of income earners received 60% of total income in 2024, but accounted for 97% of the total income tax burden. The number of households using the special deduction for long-term care exceeded 400,000, while the total amount of such deductions was more than NT$51.8 billion. Both figures were records.

The amount of special tax deductions for families with preschool children exceeded NT$100 billion in the same year.

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