San Francisco-based artificial intelligence developer Anthropic has a venture fund stake held by Sound Ventures valued at approximately $7 billion following its initial public offering. The fund, co-founded by manager Guy Oseary and actor Ashton Kutcher, owns about 0.5% of the company, Fortune reports, citing Bloomberg.

Investments in Anthropic

Sound Ventures first invested in Anthropic in 2023, putting $35 million into its Series C round. The fund subsequently participated in later funding rounds, and its total investment amounted to about $435 million, according to Bloomberg.

The $7 billion valuation of the stake was based on Anthropic's target valuation of $1.4 trillion. After trading began, the stake's value could have been higher: the shares were priced at $83, compared with an expected range of $70–78. At the start of trading on Nasdaq, the shares opened at $111.50, before falling to about $98 by midday.

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Record offering

Anthropic, which develops the Claude AI assistant, raised about $81.3 billion during its IPO and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. At the offering price, the company's fully diluted valuation was about $1.5 trillion.

Ashton Kutcher stepped back from managing Sound Ventures this year to establish a new venture firm with Morgan Beller. It will focus on infrastructure for AI, energy and deep tech. At the same time, Kutcher remained an adviser to Sound Ventures.

Anthropic's seven co-founders, including Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei, collectively own about 10% of the company. At the IPO price, the value of each of their stakes was estimated at about $19–20 billion.

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