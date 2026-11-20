Mass protests are taking place in the Czech Republic against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s plans to change the funding model for public broadcasters, France 24 reports.

Concerns over media and democracy

Mikuláš Minář, head of the civic movement Million Moments for Democracy, said in an interview with the TV channel that the movement fears the concentration of power in one pair of hands and increased control over the media.

According to Minář, the Czech Republic risks following the path of Hungary under Viktor Orbán and Slovakia under Robert Fico. He warned of a possible democratic backsliding in the country.

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Anniversary of the Velvet Revolution

The protests are taking place during commemorations in the Czech Republic of the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution. Minář stressed the value of the freedoms gained after the fall of communism and called for strengthening opposition parties and further civic mobilization.

He also noted that Million Moments for Democracy does not plan to take part in elections as a political party. The movement positions itself as a civic one.

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