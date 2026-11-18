Czechia may announce a tender next year for the purchase of new air defence systems. The systems must be capable of intercepting tactical ballistic missiles. Defence Minister Jaromír Zůna told journalists about the possible tender on Wednesday while accompanying Prime Minister Andrej Babiš during a visit to Israel, Radio Prague International reports.

Required capabilities

According to Zůna, the Czech army already has a clear idea of the capabilities that the future systems must meet. These concern air defence assets for intercepting tactical ballistic missiles.

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Options and selection conditions

The minister said that several options are being considered, including Israeli and European air defence systems. According to him, the final choice will depend not only on the available funding but also on manufacturers’ offers. Their ability to deliver the equipment within the required timeframe will also be taken into account.

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