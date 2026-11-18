The Czech Republic will not allow Russian athletes to enter the country to take part in the Women’s Under-18 Ice Hockey World Championship, which the country will host in January. Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar stated this, Cyprus Mail reports.

Russian athletes will not be issued visas

According to Metnar, the government will not issue visas to athletes from the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. He stressed that current government decisions effectively prohibit both the issuance of visas and the participation of Russian athletes in the championship to be held in the Czech Republic.

The minister also said that his ministry has legal mechanisms to prevent athletes who could use visas issued by other Schengen-area states from entering the country. According to him, the Czech foreign minister has already informed EU colleagues about the matter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sports arbitration ruling

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian teams to participate in international competitions, overturning the ban imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. At the same time, individual countries opposed admitting Russian teams because of Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, while national teams said they would refuse to play against them.

The International Ice Hockey Federation also confirmed that Russia will miss the 2027 World Junior Championship in Canada, which starts in late December, due to entry restrictions introduced by the Canadian government.

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