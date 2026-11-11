In Czechia, a new version of the military development plan envisages increasing the number of professional service members to 38,000, Radio Prague International reports.

Personnel target

The updated plan was published on Wednesday. The previous version of the document was recently approved; it envisaged that the number of professional military personnel would increase to 32,000 by 2030. Thus, the new target is higher by 6,000.

At the same time, the latest version does not contain a target date by which the army is to expand recruitment to 38,000 professional service members.

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Development areas

The Czech army’s main task remains completing the formation of a heavy mechanized brigade.

Other priorities include modernizing the medium brigade and strengthening air defense and counter-drone defense. The plan also provides for the development of unmanned systems for the Czech army.

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