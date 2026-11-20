Czechia is considering accelerating the expansion of its air and missile defense, including projects that had previously been planned for implementation after 2035. During a visit to Israel, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the government is studying Rafael's proposal for four additional Spyder All-in-One systems, Anadolu Agency reports.

Additional Spyder systems

The potential purchase would supplement the 2021 contract, concluded under Babiš's previous government, for four Spyder batteries. According to Czech Radio, all of these systems are expected to reach full operational readiness by the end of the year.

Babiš noted that the additional systems would strengthen the country's protection against aircraft and drones. At the same time, he stressed that Spyders are not designed to intercept ballistic missiles, so Czechia needs to develop separate missile defense capabilities to protect the population from potential attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missile defense tender

Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna said that preparations for an open tender for systems to intercept tactical ballistic missiles could begin as early as next year. The government will consider both Israeli and European options, taking into account costs, manufacturers' offers and delivery timelines.

Chief of the General Staff Miroslav Hlaváč said that Prague seeks to accelerate the development of missile defense. The initial phase, which envisages intercepting targets at lower altitudes, could potentially be completed by 2030, depending on funding and delivery schedules. Systems for interception at high altitudes will be developed over a longer time frame. During the three-day visit, the Czech delegation also visited Israel Aerospace Industries, where it familiarized itself with the Arrow 3 system for intercepting threats at high altitudes.

Read us on