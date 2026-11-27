The Czech government has approved a strategy to limit the inappropriate use of antibiotics and curb the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The plan calls for reducing antibiotic consumption by 9% by 2030, as well as additional funding for hospitals and specialized teams.

As Radio Prague International reports, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist Petr Smejkal of Prague’s Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine said that treating some patients is already becoming more difficult because of antibiotic resistance. According to him, this problem is observed not only among patients with weakened immune systems, but also in other hospitals.

High consumption in hospitals

Smejkal said that Czech hospitals have the highest level of antibiotic consumption among EU countries. He stressed the link between intensive use of such medicines and growing bacterial resistance.

The doctor also drew attention to antibiotic prescriptions in primary healthcare and by specialists in other fields without sufficient consultations with infectious disease specialists or clinical microbiologists. In his view, antibiotics may mistakenly be perceived as safe medicines, although they can interact with other drugs and contribute to the spread of resistance among patients.

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Monitoring and specialist programs

According to Smejkal, implementing the strategy requires oversight by health insurance companies, professional societies and hospitals themselves, particularly regarding the quality of prescriptions. He called the use of antibiotics to treat avoidable hospital-acquired infections a separate problem.

The expert considers it necessary to introduce antimicrobial stewardship programs in hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities. Such programs, he said, help reduce both antibiotic consumption and resistance levels.

Smejkal called the target for 2030 realistic, but somewhat optimistic. He said that rapid, significant results should not be expected, and that stabilizing the current situation would already be a positive start.

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