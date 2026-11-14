Czechia and eight other European Union countries have called for stricter family reunification rules for refugees and other migrants. Ministers from the nine states sent a joint letter to European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner, proposing a review of the current EU legislation.

Participants in the joint letter

Ministers from Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland joined Czechia in the appeal. Radio Prague International reports on the initiative.

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What rules the ministers are seeking

According to the Austrian news agency APA, the letter’s authors believe that family reunification is increasingly placing a burden on schools, housing, healthcare and other public services. They seek common European rules that would allow member states to impose restrictions.

At the same time, the ministers stress that such restrictions must operate within a legally robust family reunification mechanism. The initiative envisages a review of existing EU rules rather than describing specific new restrictions for individual countries.

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